The Book Club is hosting sex education sessions for adults

If, like me, your sex ed classes at school consisted of watching a tampon expand in a beaker and the classic banana-condom combo, then you probably still have a few holes in your education that even life experience can't fill.

Enter Shoreditch venue The Book Club, which is launching 'Sex Ed for Grown Ups' – a series of monthly sessions on anal sex, masculinity and pleasure positivity presented by scientists, performers and historians. First up on Feb 21 is 'Kissing, Cuddling and Pegging: Oh My!' – all of which definitely wasn't covered at Highbury Field School's sex ed lessons. Master Dominic will be demanding total concentration at a (fully clothed) BDSM workshop while Sophie Holloway plans to share some cunning tips to unlocking the female orgasm.

Oh, and you'll be pleased to know that there's homework.

Find out more about The Book Club's Pleasure Positivity sessions.

