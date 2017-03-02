The Book Club is throwing Beyoncé a baby shower this weekend

You can pay tribute to Queen B's double-blessing at just one ace night out this weekend. Here's your essential party schedule for this weekend...

Give thanks to Queen B for blessing us with twins. How? With flowers, themed cocktails and dancing. Plus traditional baby games with a Beyoncé twist, photo opportunities and card-crafting. The Book Club. Sun Mar 5. 4pm-10pm.

Pay tribute to The Fall guy on his sixtieth birthday with a night of Fall-related fun. There’ll be live band karaoke, themed DJ sets and tribute acts. London Fields Brewhouse. Fri Mar 3.

Celebrate the tenth birthday of club night and label Huntleys + Palmers this weekend. They’re teaming up with Trouble Vision for a feast of electronic music with Swedish house pro Axel Boman, Kornél Kovács and Auntie Flo. Corsica Studios. Fri Mar 3.

Drum ’n’ bass but probably not as you know it, as hugely respected record label Critical Music celebrates 15 years in business. Expect genrebending 174bpm sounds all night long from label boss Kasra alongside Ivy Lab, Sam Binga and Chimpo. Electric Brixton. Fri Mar 3.

Last time Time Out threw a party deep under Waterloo station – as part of Vault Festival in January – we created a glitter-strewn dancefloor, with disco tunes all night and a chance to showcase your strongest moves down our midnight runway. It was a banger, basically. We’d love you to join us, when we do it all again this week. The Vaults. Sat Mar 4.

Grab a cocktail and a bikini because Ibiza’s sparkly, disco-fuelled bash Glitterbox lands at Ministry of Sound this weekend with sets from White Isle regulars Dimitri From Paris, David Morales and Simon Dunmore. Ministry of Sound. Sat Mar 4.

For more after-hours fun, check out more London clubs.