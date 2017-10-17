The Bridge is London’s newest theatre… and it’s fancy as hell

Former National Theatre boss Nicholas Hytner is back with a bang this week as he directs Rory Kinnear in the comedy ‘Young Marx’ at his own brand spanking new 900-seat theatre venue The Bridge, at Tower Bridge. The play will surely be an absolute ball – stay tuned for our review next week – but we’ve been more fascinated by the first photos coming out of the theatre as, to be blunt, this place looks fancy as hell. Let’s set out the evidence.

1. It has the greatest theatre toilets in London

In nearly every interview he’s done to promote the place, Nick Hytner has stressed how many toilets there are – over 30 ladies’ loos, apparently! Not only that, but early reports suggest said facilities are both pleasant and woke, being trans-friendly affairs.

Gorgeous loos. Comfy seats. Couldn't afford to eat or drink so dunno. Play was affordable though so there. — Liron Shekel (@TheRealShekel) October 17, 2017

2. The pendant lamps! Look at the pendant lamps!

Went to the #bridgetheatre to watch #youngmarx A post shared by Charley Alldridge (@charleyalldridge) on Oct 14, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Look at them! They’re magnificent!

3. The catering is by St John’s…

A post shared by St. John Restaurant (@st.john.restaurant) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:58am PDT

Yeah, the actual St John’s. You can get a terrine before the show if you want. A terrine!

4. …including the signature madeleines

#bridgetheatre A post shared by DT (@darrent_ldn) on Oct 14, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

had a warm Madeline straight from the oven last night... OMG - SO good!!! — Jennifer Lunn (@jensomelunn) October 17, 2017

The Bridge has a signature dish, and it is the madeleines, baked on site. Why? Who knows! Maybe Hytner just digs Proust.

5. The seats look comfortable

As you reluctantly drag yourself away from the lights and the patisserie you’ll be delighted to see that the seats look rather relaxing, by London theatre standards anyway.

6. There is also some theatre

Possibly the only bit of The Bridge some people might actually be able to afford is the show itself, where the tickets start at just £15. Here’s a first look at ‘Young Marx’ starring Rory Kinnear, which has its opening night next Thursday.

‘Young Marx’ is at the Bridge Theatre until Dec 31