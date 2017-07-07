The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Friday

1. Gorge on street food at the return of after-hours market 'Night Feast Walthamstow'. Sticky Bundits will be selling slow cooked pork burgers in buns made entirely from rice, and Wild Card Brewery will be showing off their latest brews. You'll find them in Walthamstow Town Square from 5pm until late.

2. Can't afford to fork out for gig tickets? Then head to Hyde Park tonight for British Summer Time's free mini-festival 'Open House'. Keep your cash and enjoy performances from the London Gay Men's Chorus, the 10-piece drum and brass collective Old Dirty Brasstards and shimmering club cabaret from Sink the Pink.

3. Craft brewery The London Beer Factory has launched D-Roof, its own pop-up bar on the roof of the Bussey Building in Peckham. Choose a beer from one of 15 keg lines, and if you get hungry, the Babek Brothers will be serving up their fancy kebabs. Get there between 5pm and 7pm to get two beers for the price of one.