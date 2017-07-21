The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Friday

1. Life's a beach over at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where BeachEast opens today. Over 2,200 square metres of sand have been deposited at the Stratford site for sandcastle competitions funfair rides, a giant paddling pool and lazy beach bars. Entry is £2.

2. Catch the last day of 'A Short Exhibition About Music Zines' at London College of Communications. Head along for free from 9am to experience the rough and ready essence of punk subculture and DIY publishing through five decades of music zines. Look out for Nick Mann's A Short Fanzine About Rocking, an influential punk, metal and hardcore independent music mag which ran for 38 issues from 2001 to 2014.

3. Feast on all the naughty foods we all secretly love at KERB's foodie weekender 'It's Only Arctic Roll, But I Like It' where street food traders will be reworking guilty pleasure classics like chips with curry sauce, crisp sarnies and arctic roll. The food fest kicks off at 5pm today, and will also feature games of Bingo, Jane Fonda 80's aerobics, DJ's playing cheesy requests and a corny lucky dip.