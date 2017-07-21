  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Friday

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Friday July 21 2017, 5:00am

The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Friday

1. Life's a beach over at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where BeachEast opens today. Over 2,200 square metres of sand have been deposited at the Stratford site for sandcastle competitions funfair rides, a giant paddling pool and lazy beach bars. Entry is £2. 

2. Catch the last day of 'A Short Exhibition About Music Zines' at London College of Communications. Head along for free from 9am to experience the rough and ready essence of punk subculture and DIY publishing through five decades of music zines. Look out for Nick Mann's A Short Fanzine About Rocking, an influential punk, metal and hardcore independent music mag which ran for 38 issues from 2001 to 2014. 

3. Feast on all the naughty foods we all secretly love at KERB's foodie weekender 'It's Only Arctic Roll, But I Like It' where street food traders will be reworking guilty pleasure classics like chips with curry sauce, crisp sarnies and arctic roll. The food fest kicks off at 5pm today, and will also feature games of Bingo, Jane Fonda 80's aerobics, DJ's playing cheesy requests and a corny lucky dip.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alexandra Sims

Alex is listings editor at Time Out London. She gets excited when she sees dogs on the tube and appreciates a good guitar solo. Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments