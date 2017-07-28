The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Friday

1. East London's LGBT boozer The Glory will be storming the River Stage at The National Theatre tonight with fabulous drag and party anthems from the LipSync 1,000 Allstars. Watch out for saintly sing-a-longs from The Unholy Hour group.

2. Celebrate the 'Leytonstone lad' Alfred Hitchock at the last night of 'Hitchcock's Home Pop-Up Party'. Visit the Hitch art gallery, and see his 1958 classic 'Vertigo' on the grounds of St John's Church and cemetery with live sound effects from the church bell tower. Tickets start at £16.

3. The Street Eats booze-free, halal-focused food festival launches at Old Spitalfields Market at 11am. Get yourself a helping of halloumi fries or a pan-Asian dish from Bintang and escape without a hangover. Entry is free, but you'll need to register for a ticket in advance.