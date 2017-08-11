The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Friday

1. If you haven’t visited Little Nan's ultra-kitsch, ultra-fun Theatre Saloon in Catford yet – now’s your chance. Grab an OTT cocktail and let loose to ‘80s bangers at their ‘80s Party. The action kicks off at 10:30pm and entry is free.

2. Get to know your alt-rock royalty with this indie-documentary following distortion drenched icons Sonic Youth and Nirvana on a 1991 tour of Europe. Watch '1991: The Year Punk Broke' at Dalston's Rio Cinema at 11:30pm tonight, £9 entry.

3. Espresso Martinis were created in London, so it’s only right to dedicate three days to knocking them back. Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest, lets you buy a £10 pass, which gets you £5 espresso martinis in participating bars around London today and tomorrow. Head to drinkup.london/espressomartinifest to get yours.