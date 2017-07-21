The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through the weekend

1. There's still tickets going for the first ever UK Rosé Festival, taking place this Saturday on the grounds of The Geffrye Museum. If you're not a fan of the pink drink, don't worry, there’ll be cider, vermouth, prosecco and other sparkling wines on offer, too.

2. Say no to food trends at the noshtalgic food festival 'It's Only Artic Roll, But I Like It'. Kerb food vendors will be serving up retro guilty pleasures like salty crisp sandwiches and banoffee pie. Meet your guardian Angel Delight in Granary Square from 11am.

3. Don't miss Camberwell Fair this Saturday, an event so full of life it was cancelled in 1885 for being too rowdy. Head to Camberwell Green from noon for live music from The Mouse Outfit, Afrikan Boy and many more.