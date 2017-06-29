  • Blog
The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Thursday

By Katie McCabe Posted: Thursday June 29 2017, 5:00am

1. Magnum has teamed up with fashion brand Moschino to create an 'ice cream pleasure store' in Seven Dials. Create your own elaborate Magnum for £5.50 using chocolate double dips and toppings like Black Lava Sea Salt and Blackberry Crunch. You'll find the temporary ice cream parlour at 21-23 Earlham Street from today until mid September. 

2. Festibowl has taken over Finsbury Square in Moorgate with DJs, street food, cocktails and – yes – lawn bowls in an effort to rebrand the 'old-fashioned' sport. Teams of four will need to book in advance, but you can turn up between 12.30pm and 1.30pm today and Friday to bowl solo for the price of £5

3. World-wide art event the Affordable Art Fair has launched its first pop-up exhibition at Liberty Department store named 'A Tale of Two Cities'. Have a browse through contemporary art from the likes of Marc Quinn and limited edition prints, paintings and sculptures priced from £100-£6,000. 

By Katie McCabe

Katie McCabe is the Senior Events Writer at Time Out London.

Newest | Oldest