The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Thursday

1. Magnum has teamed up with fashion brand Moschino to create an 'ice cream pleasure store' in Seven Dials. Create your own elaborate Magnum for £5.50 using chocolate double dips and toppings like Black Lava Sea Salt and Blackberry Crunch. You'll find the temporary ice cream parlour at 21-23 Earlham Street from today until mid September.

2. Festibowl has taken over Finsbury Square in Moorgate with DJs, street food, cocktails and – yes – lawn bowls in an effort to rebrand the 'old-fashioned' sport. Teams of four will need to book in advance, but you can turn up between 12.30pm and 1.30pm today and Friday to bowl solo for the price of £5.

3. World-wide art event the Affordable Art Fair has launched its first pop-up exhibition at Liberty Department store named 'A Tale of Two Cities'. Have a browse through contemporary art from the likes of Marc Quinn and limited edition prints, paintings and sculptures priced from £100-£6,000.