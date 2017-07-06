The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Thursday

1. NYC disco hero Nicky Siano has been DJing since the early 70s and has helped define DJ culture infinitely for the better. His unique party Hallelujah Disco at XOYO sees a full gospel choir perform some of Siano’s favourite disco classics, alongside a set from the man himself. Doors open at 7:30pm, tickets from £11.50.

2. Get a sugary fix for free from noon today, when the kind folks at Ben and Jerry’s will be giving away 5,000 scoops to celebrate the launch of their Summer in Soho pop-up at 74 Wardour Street.

3. Catch the opening of Dalston Superstore Gallery’s latest exhibition Queer Space, which is displaying items from the archives of the queer 1930s Caravan Club, the 1980s punk-squatter lesbians known as the 'Rebel Dykes' and the vestiges of 1990s all-nighter club Trade.