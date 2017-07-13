The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Thursday

1. The revolution will be archived, at this exhibition at Bishopsgate Institute exploring large-scale protest in Britain from the early 1800s to the present day. Find out how the General Strike was managed and reported in 1920's London, see retro placards and finish the evening by listening to discussions and experiences of campaigning. The evening begins at 6:30pm, tickets from £7 to £13.

2. Everyone's favourite aperitif, Aperol, is taking over east London rooftop Netil 360 for a night of spritzes, Italian small plates from Forza Win and a DJ set from Norman Jay MBE. Register in advance for your free ticket and head along from 6:30pm tonight.

3. Want to watch a film without missing out on the balmy summer evenings? Grab a blanket and get comfy at Woodberry Down's pop-up summer screenings. There are still free tickets available for their showing of 'Finding Dory' at 4pm today.