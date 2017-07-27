The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Thursday

1. See Soho Square reimagined as an overgrown meadow for the elderflower flavoured liqueur St Germain's new fecund pop-up bar. Maison St Germain will be at 2 Soho Square from midday today until Saturday and features a 1920s style speakeasy and gorgeous flower displays. Entry is free.

2. Embrace your inner Whitney Houston at Gospeloke, a free karaoke session accompanied by an urban choir, where you can belt classics from Prince, Martin Gaye and Aretha Franklin. Head down to the The Scoop between 7pm and 10pm tonight to feel like you're part of 'Sister Act'.

3. Explore the progressive nature of the Mod movement and what it means to be part of it today at photographer Owen Harvey's guest exhibition in The Subculture Archive's basement gallery featuring images of UK Mod culture through the ages. Entry to the Archives at 3 Carnaby St is free.