The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Thursday

1. The Summer Screen Prints exhibition returns to Somerset House today, coinciding with the institution’s series of outdoor film screenings. Print Club London having been busy pulling prints designed by 20 different artists, each inspired by the programme of films which includes ‘Moonlight’, ‘Cruel Intentions’ and ‘Blow Up’. Entry is free, prints cost £60, and the show runs until Wednesday August 23.

2. Following a recent trip to China, the team behind the Art of Drinking have been busy building a watering hole inspired by Beijing’s hutong alleyways for the London masses. Their New Leaf bar opens today, and you’ll find it nestled in a railway arch on Cambridge Heath Road, decked out with neon lights, Chinese lanterns and a fresher than fresh cocktail menu.

3. Put your best foot forward for the Bernie Grant Arts Centre's Summer Dance Festival which runs until Saturday August 6. Tonight you’ll be greeted by Cuban music from Camina Banda and have the chance to take part in a free salsa workshop before the show. Friday will see aerial theatre company Upswing performing in the courtyard.