The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Thursday

1. Brooklyn Brewery is launching its latest brew with a grisly night at The Axe in Stoke Newington. At 'The Anatomy of Beer', guests will be served grilled offal from the insides of a (fake) corpse. Sessions are at 6pm and 8pm, so get there early to get your gruesome freebie.

2. Visit House of Vans tonight from 7pm for the opening of new exhibition ‘All in the Mind’, a show that pulls together the work of 19 creatives from the worlds of fashion, visual art and music to explore what mental health means to them.

3. Reach peak noughties nostalgia at the Merchant Square screening of ‘Save the Last Dance’ tonight at 6.30pm. Grab a picnic, find a space on the lawn and watch Julia Stiles turn from ballet dancer to street dancer in a long series of montages.