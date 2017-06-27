The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Tuesday

1. Italian gelateria and deli Unico are serving up half-price ice cream this week at its new branch in Notting Hill. To get your thrifty scoop, register on the Unico website, and turn up to the Pembridge Road site, where you'll find flavours like 'white chocolate' and 'mascarpone' gelato.

2. It's London Rivers Week this week, and to celebrate, organisation Thames21 are encouraging Londoners to go out and explore their local waterways with a packed programme of events. You can meet the fish of the Thames, take a tour of the River Lea or try paddling a canoe through Uxbridge.

3. Burger joint Patty & Bun is opening up its Richmond Road site today for a 'Family Style' dinner. Chef Yossi Elad, who launched The Palomar restaurant, will be taking over for the evening and cooking a big Israeli feast. Book your place to secure a table.