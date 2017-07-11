The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Tuesday

1. Stop by the Museum of London from 7pm tonight to hear writer Megan Nolan, poet Jay Bernard and author Tiffany Watt Smith discuss love, anxiety and intimacy in this London Salon themed around Emotion. The £15 admission includes a glass of wine to get the conversation flowing.

2. Take a look at the 1980s race riots through the work of black and diaspora artists at South London Gallery's latest exhibition 'The Place is Here'. It may be 30 years since the riots but this show couldn't feel more pertinent and, for that reason, it's Time Out's show of the week.

3. Bag a free slice of ginza strawberry cake from YO Sushi, who are giving the treats away to the first 100 customers through the doors of its London sites until Sunday July 16 to celebrate the second week of the tennis championship.