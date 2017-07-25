The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Tuesday

1. It’s your lucky day. A new ‘Instagram Scheduling’ start up has thrown £500 into a London bin and from midday, members of the public will be able to nab the cash by following clues sent via email from ‘Hopper HQ Cash Dash’ leading them to the money bin. To receive each clue, you’ll need to snap a selfie at every checkpoint and register on HopperHQ’s site before 11am this morning.

2. Fancy breathing in one of your five a day? Culinary creatives Bompas & Parr have brought an edible ‘fruit cloud’ to Westfield Stratford City. Head to the 'Future Forest' today to don a raincoat and enter an enclosure filled with edible fog, enhanced with apple, blackberry and peach flavours, all free of charge.

3. Things are getting sandy over at Lee Valley White Water Centre, where a huge inland beach has popped up for the summer alongside a giant inflatable assault course, inflatable ‘Disco Dome’ and giant bouncy castle. Prices start from £12 for a three-hour session in the seaside fun zone and all day passes are also available.