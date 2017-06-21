The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Wednesday

1. Today is the Summer Solstice, also known as the longest day of the year. Use your extra time to visit Longplayer, a 1,000-year-long musical composition by The Pogue's guitarist Jem Finer at the Trinity Bouy Wharf Lighthouse. Performed on a set of highly resonant singing bowls, the tune has played continuously since the first moments of the year 2000.

2. Get ready for an olfactory explosion at the exhibition, 'Perfume: A Sensory Journey Through Contemporary Scent'. Opening today at Somerset House, the show presents a whole range of contemporary perfumers who are pushing scents in exciting, whiffy directions.

3. Stop by the Food Network's 'Ice Dream Van' in Golders Squares today between 10am and 2pm, where they'll be serving free Black Jack-flavoured ice cream and blaring out 1980s pop-classics to nostalgic Londoners.