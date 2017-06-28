The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Wednesday

1.Grapple with the future of sex toys, learn more about the history of LGBT+ scientists, try aphrodisiacs and listen to the London Gay Men’s Chorus at the Science Museum's Sexuality Late in association with Pride London. Some events are ticketed, but most of the evening is free and all the rainbow-loving action kicks off at 6:45pm.

2. Phoenix Garden has reopened after an 18-month renovation. Tucked away off Shaftesbury Avenue, this hidden leafy oasis is one of the original seven Covent Garden community gardens and has been saved from closure after a successful crowdfunding campaign raised nearly £19,000 to help spruce it up. It's open now for you to spend a sunny lunch break in.

3. Henley Royal Regatta – the famous five-day-long amateur rowing race on the banks of the Thames – is back with a splash today. The Regatta Enclosure is open to the public, supporters and competitors alike, so you can watch all the boating action, while admiring many a snazzy blazer. Enclosure badges are between £20-£35, but you can access most of the river bank for free.