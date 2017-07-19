The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Wednesday

1. The Bank of England Museum's new exhibition launches today. 'Stories from the City: The Bank of England in Literature' celebrates the bank’s literary connections over the last three centuries from George Eliot and Charles Dickens to TS Eliot and Robert Browning. The display marks the launch of the new Jane Austen £10 note. Entry is free.

2. Imagine your school's career guidance assemblies, but much cooler, and you'll be something not too far from WeWork's summer of talks. Head to their Moorgate space at 6:30pm today, to hear the likes of designer Henry Holland and SBTV founder Jamal Edwards talk about fashion and design, all free of charge.

3. Chick ’n’ Sours Founder Carl Clarke is taking over the kitchen at Bubbledogs on Charlotte Street for one night only this evening. Head along from 6:30pm to try his take on Bubbledogs' signature dish - the gourmet hot dog. Tonight's menu features the Chengdu Chilli Dog, topped with kimcheese and white kimchi, and the Thai Dog with fermented som tum, Thai ranch sauce, and crispy crack noodles.