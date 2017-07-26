The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Wednesday

1. Feeling peckish? You're in luck, because Indian street food makers Rola Wala are giving away 300 spicy naan rolls and rice bowls to celebrate the launch of their new Spitalfields branch. For every freebie, they'll be dishing out a school meal to a child who needs it. Sign up on the Rola Wala website in advance to claim a roll or bowl at their 36 Brushfield Street restaurant.

2. Need a nostalgia kick? Head to 'The Art of the Football Shirt', an exhibition featuring more than 100 iconic strips. See them on display at the Old Truman Brewery until Thursday July 27.

3. Margate's By the Sea Festival is having an early launch party at The Draft House in Old Street from 6.30pm. Get there early to nab some free samples of the Draft House's new Festival Pale beer and stay late for the Moshi Moshi quiz and DJ set by Girl Ray.