The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Wednesday

1. Choirs can be cool. And if you don’t believe us head to Studio Spaces E1 tonight, where Some Voices will be belting out pumped-up versions of Kate Bush, Talking Head and Little Dragon tracks for the first in a series of immersive performances called 'Human'. They’ll be putting on two shows at 7:45pm and 9:15 so take your pick. Tickets start at £17.

2. Celebrate 70 years since India’s independence with an evening of talks, performances and workshops at the latest National Army Museum late. Chat to the pensioners who served in India during Partition and try to decode archive propaganda leaflets. Entry is free from 6:30pm.

2. Head to The Scoop today for a three-part romp through the colourful world of Homer's 'The Odyssey'. Each part is an hour long, with the first (6pm start) aimed at families. Part two (7.30pm) continues the sword'n'sorcery action in a more adult style, while part three (9pm) details the hero's return to troubled Ithaca. It is completely free with no need to book: just show up.