‘The Exorcist’ is coming to the West End as a play

Seminal horror novel ‘The Exorcist’ has been adapted into a stage play that’ll run in London over Halloween and into next year. First performed at the Birmingham Rep last year where it ran to decent reviews, the production is directed by Sean Mathias and adapted by John Pielmeier.

Often regarded as the greatest horror film of all time, the classic 1973 screen adaptation of William Peter Blatty’s novel about a desperate mother who turns to a priest to try and cure her daughter’s mysterious, disturbing symptoms will be hard to top.

But it’s a crack team giving it a shot and it’s rare that big budget theatre tries its hard at out-and-out horror – it seems worth a look. There will also be special late night (9pm) performances on a Friday, for that extra chill.

Tickets go on sale at 4pm on Friday.

‘The Exorcist’ runs at the Phoenix Theatre. Oct 20-Mar 10.