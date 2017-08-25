The first official Prince exhibition is coming to London, and tickets go on sale today

It’s been over a year since we said goodbye to the the musical legend that is Prince. And now, the pop icon’s sister Tyka Nelson has picked London to host the first official retrospective for the Purple One.

‘My Name is Prince’ opens at the O2 in October and will let fans feast their eyes on hundreds of never-before-seen artefacts direct from Paisley Park, Prince’s famous Minnesota private estate.

‘There are several countries that meant a lot to him. I know London was one of his favourites,’ said Tyka. ‘For him to have a sold out show for 21 nights there and the record still stands today, I think it’s the perfect place to start the exhibition.’

Alongside instruments, stage outfits, awards and handwritten song lyrics, famous stage gear such as Prince’s coat from the 1984/1985 Purple Rain tour, his orange cloud guitar and the ‘Raspberry Beret’ cloud suit from 1985 will also be on display.

‘This is the first time we’ve taken any items out of Paisley Park,’ said Tyka. ‘I’m so excited to be able to meet the fans and share their Prince stories and give them hugs, and have a cry with them if need be.’

‘My Name is Prince’ is on at the O2 for a 21-day run from October 27. Tickets starting from £25 are on sale from today, right here.