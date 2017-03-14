The Girl with The Dragon Tattoo sequel: who should play Lisbeth Salander?

It's been announced that a sequel to David Fincher's 2011 film 'The Girl with The Dragon Tattoo' will arrive in 2018 – but it will be directed by someone else and feature an entirely different cast.

Yesterday's announcement also declared that a 'global search' had begun for an actress to play the 'iconic role' of Lisbeth Salander – the character who was played first by Noomi Rapace in the Swedish adaptation of Stieg Larsson's novel and later by Rooney Mara in the version that starred Daniel Craig.

'The Girl in the Spider's Web' won't be based on a book written by original author Larsson, who died in 2004, despite him having written two other books in the Millennium Trilogy – his three novels which tell of the unusual partnership between an investigative journalist, Mikael Blomkvist, and a troubled young woman, Lisbeth Salander. This new film will be based on a book published in 2015 and written by Swedish author David Lagercrantz. It will be directed and co-written by Fede Alvarez, who directed the 2016 thriller 'Don't Breathe'.

So who should play Lisbeth Salander in 'The Girl in the Spider's Web'? The film will be released on Friday October 5 2018.