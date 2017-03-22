The House of Commons is on lockdown after reports of a shooting

The House of Commons is reportedly on lockdown after a shooting incident. The Met Police say they were called to the scene at 2.40pm and are treating it as a firearms incident.

We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident - police on scene — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

There's been a shooting / stabbing at Parliament. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Fb2LNXfLh5 — Luke Steele (@Lukesteele4) March 22, 2017

According to others on the scene, there has also been an incident on Westminster Bridge:

A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/tdCR9I0NgJ — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) March 22, 2017

Commons leader David Lidington has just made a speech, confirming that ‘there has been a serious incident’. In his speech, he said that ‘a police officer has been stabbed’ and ‘the alleged assailant was shot by armed police’.

Commons leader David Lidington's statement to the Commons on security incident at Parliament pic.twitter.com/ltSFoFYLEq — BBC Parliament (@BBCParliament) March 22, 2017

He added that the chambers will remain on lockdown until further notice.

A statement from the Met Police said:

'Police are asking people to avoid the following areas: Parliament Square; Whitehall; Westminster Bridge; Lambeth Bridge; Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube.

'Police are appealing for any members of the public who may have images or footage of the incident to send them to this address: http://www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk'

Photo: Agustin Molina