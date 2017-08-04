The magazine you can watch: we’re adding a screen to our front cover next week

Ever find yourself torn between reading your copy of Time Out or catching up on your latest binge-watching obsession to pass the time on your commute? Well ponder no more, because we’re combining the two.

That’s right, next week you’ll be able to watch exclusive Netflix content right from the front page of your favourite magazine. As part of Three Mobile’s ‘Go Binge’ campaign, we’re embedding a screen right into our magazine cover for the first time ever, giving you a sneak peek at exclusive content including snippets from Netflix’s original show ‘GLOW’ among other juicy clips.

But there’s a catch: there are only 500 of these extra special issues available.

Want to be one of the lucky few to get a glimpse? Make sure you’re at either Kin’s Cross or Oxford Circus tube stations between 8.30am-9.30am on Tuesday August 8.

