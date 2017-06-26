The man behind Wagamama and Hakkasan is opening a new place called, er, Ichi Buns

#ichibuns - Hokkaido cheese fondue with truffle mushroom double burger #softchowlondon #takeeverydayandmakeitwonderful A post shared by ALAN YAU (@alanyauofficial) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

Is this the weirdest name in restaurant history? Possibly. Catchy, though. Which is probably just the way Ichi Buns founder Alan Yau likes it. This is, after all, the man behind huge successes Wagamama and Busaba – and Ichi Buns looks set to be another fast, casual and wildly popular affair.

The speciality is Asian-style burgers – and they sound pretty incredible. Details are being kept deliberately hazy right now, but we do know there’s a panko meatball number on the menu as well as a ‘fish finger burger’ and the delicious-sounding ‘Hokkaido’: two grilled patties, red onions, shiitake mushrooms and blue cheese fondue. There are also ramen and spring rolls on offer. But not just any spring rolls; they’re cheeseburger spring rolls. Not sure if we’re excited or revolted by the thought of those tbh. But, Ichi Buns, you have our attention.



Ichi Buns opens Fri Jul 7 at 24 Wardour St, W1D 6QH.



