The most quirky restaurants in London

July 2019: We’ve added four new spots for an unusual meal. Cruise down the Thames to the tinkling of a piano player at floating restaurant the Glass Room, tuck into hearty grub with undertones of engine oil at Shoreditch’s Bike Shed Motorcycle Club, or indulge in some any-time-of-year après ski-inspired fun at Brixton’s dinky Alpes, or Farringdon’s cavernous three-floor space The White Haus.

Quirky restaurants and cafés – London’s full of ‘em. And it’s just as well, since sometimes the pressed white linen, classic cuisine and friendly service of London’s best restaurants can get a bit, well, dull. When you’re hankering after a meal that’s a touch strange, offbeat or downright weird, look no further than these – the quirkiest, most unusual restaurants in London. Sure, they may not all be home to London’s best dishes, but for a dinner with a difference, these lovable food freak shows won’t let you down.