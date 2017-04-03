The new cast of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ has been revealed

Fans of JK Rowling’s boy wizard had their minds blown when the original cast to her epic stage play ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ was unveiled – but they soon learned to love Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni et al as the West End successors to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and co.

Well now it’s happening again: the original cast end their run on May 21, and their replacements have just been unveiled.

Stepping up to the most coveted job in the West End are Jamie Glover (Harry Potter), Emma Lowndes (Ginny Potter), Theo Ancient (Albus Potter), Thomas Aldridge (Ron Weasley), Rakie Ayola (Hermione Granger), Helen Aluko (Rose Granger-Weasley), Draco Malfoy (James Howard) and Samuel Blenkin (Scorpius) – plus many more, as the entire cast is being changed.

Before then will come the Olivier Awards on April 9, with ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ nominated for a record 13 gongs. If you want to try and see the original cast – or indeed, the new cast, seeing as the show is sold out forever – check out our guide to bagging yourself a ticket.

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ is at the Palace Theatre until Apr 29, 2018.