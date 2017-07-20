The NT’s Andrew Garfield-starring ‘Angels in America’ hits cinemas TONIGHT

The National Theatre’s revival of ‘Angels in America’, Tony Kushner’s epic Pulitzer-winning Aids ‘fantasia’, has been the London theatre blockbuster of the year – and consequently an absolute nightmare to get tickets for.

Well fear ye not: the first part of the monumental work, ‘Millennium Approaches’, which stars Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane, Denise Gough and Russell Tovey, will screen in cinemas nationwide TONIGHT, and will almost certainly be at your local. And if you like what you see, part two, ‘Perestroika’, will screen next Thursday.

Let’s be frank: you can watch ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ some other time, if you must. Whereas this could be your only chance for a while to watch the NT’s mad, sprawling, brilliantly-acted smash (it will probably make the occasional return to cinemas in the future, but it’s hardly going to be a regular thing).

