The number of houseboats moored on London’s canals has risen by 60 percent in five years

Ever thought of trading in your ‘cosy’ houseshare for a canal boat on London’s waterways? You’re not the only one. New research shows that the number of Londoners living in floating homes has soared. According to stats from the Canal & River Trust, the number of boats registered on London waterways has increased by almost 60 percent in five years, with nearly 4,000 bobbing along our canals.

Research released last month found that house prices in the capital have risen by £105 a day on average over the last five years, increasing from £292,284 for the average London home in 2011 to £483,803 today. With getting on to the London property ladder becoming a pipe dream and rents forever on the rise, it’s no surprise that people are turning to different ways of living in the capital – and houseboats have become one of the most popular choices.

Smaller boats that need a bit of work can be picked up for less than £50,000; although larger and rarer vessels can go for far more. The price tag may be low, but there are hidden costs to owning your own waterborne pad, including maintenance and mooring fees, so many opt for temporary mooring which is free as long as they move from one mooring to another every week. Rosie and Jim, eat your heart out.

Photo: Slawek Kozdras/Flickr.

Thinking of making the move off land? Here are nine things you only know if you live on a boat in London.



