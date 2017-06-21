The Serpentine Pavilion has just opened – and it’s looking glorious

Hyde Park has been graced with the arrival of this year’s Serpentine Pavilion. And we must say it’s looking mighty fine this year.

Ironically, while we’re all busy staggering around under the blazing sunshine and scorching temperatures, the architect, Francis Kéré, clearly had the more typical British summer in mind. The Pavilion’s 25m-diameter roof has been designed in a conical shape, so any rain will trickle down its timber spokes and then fall in a circular waterfall (which, let’s face it, will most certainly happen before long).

Serpentine Pavilion 2017, designed by Francis Kéré. © Kéré Architecture, Photography © 2017 Iwan Baan

Kéré, who is the first African architect to be invited to design the Pavilion, took inspiration from a huge tree from his hometown in Burkina Faso, where the community gathers to hold meetings. Should you wish to gather there with some fellow culture-seekers, take a look at the events programme they’ve got lined up. The regular Park Nights will see artists, musicians, filmmakers and other creative types do stuff in the Pavilion. Each Wednesday there’ll a picnic-based talk, where you can get involved in debate and discussion over a cucumber sandwich.

Oh, and here’s a picture of Jamie Foxx in front of the Pavilion, looking like a bit of a baller. We can’t promise he’ll be there the whole time though.

Working It #serpentinepavilion #jamiefoxx #franciskéré #architecture #london #nailedit #werk A post shared by Two Poms (@two_poms_frances) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

The Serpentine Pavilion is open in Hyde Park until Oct 8. For more info about the Pavilion and related events, head to the Serpentine’s website.