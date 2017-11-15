The St Pancras International Christmas tree is here!

Every year, St Pancras International installs a festive centrepiece to rival the best of them, and this year is no exception.

Gracing the station’s main shopping concourse, 2017’s towering tree is made up of a whopping 15,000 flowers and took 1,151 hours to make – that’s nearly seven solid weeks.

Made in partnership with luxury florists Moyses Stevens, this blooming tree will be on show until January 3 2018, while St Pancras itself will be having its annual Christmassy selection of events and singalongs throughout.

And here’s a whole load more festive fancies to get you excited this Christmas season.