The UK's most dangerous junction for cyclists is in London

Everyone knows that cycling on London's busiest roads can be pretty dangerous – even if you are decked out in the most fluorescent threads you can find. Sadiq Khan recently pledged £770 million to make London more cycle-friendly, but if you want to know where to avoid in the meantime, a new study has revealed the worst junctions for cycling accidents.

Figures from the Department for Transport analysed by Mapmechanics show that eight out of ten of the UK's worst blackspots for cycling incidents are in London. The roundabout at the junction with Lambeth Bridge was at number one, with 53 accidents involving cyclists recorded between 2009 and 2015. Junctions in Oxford and Cambridge were in second and third place, followed by Kennington Park Road and Upper Tooting Road.

Let's hope Sadiq makes good on his grand plans to make London safer for folks on two wheels.

Photo: Ron F/Flickr

