The weekend briefing: everything you need to know

1. Help reconstruct an eight-metre whale skeleton at The Grant Museum of Zoology's 'Whale Weekender'. The bones were sitting in storage, but now the museum is requesting the public's help to clean off 157 year's worth of dust and piece it back together. There's no need to book, just drop by the museum between noon and 4pm today or on Sunday.

2. Celebrate east London life at Hackney Summer Fête, a community festival held across nine conjoined sites on the grounds of St. John at Hackney Church. Chatsworth Road Market and Honest Brew have curated a great selection of food and drink stalls, and music will be provided courtesy of Visions Festival, Suncut Records and Hackney Empire.

3. Hunt through cut-price artworks by Sir Peter Blake, Gavin Turk and Pam Hogg at the Vauxhall Art Car Boot Fair on Whitgift Street in Lambeth this Sunday. With works starting at £10 and reaching £1,000, the fair always attracts a big crowd, so we suggest you try to get there early.