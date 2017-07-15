  • Blog
The weekend briefing: everything you need to know

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Saturday July 15 2017, 5:00am

The weekend briefing: everything you need to know

1. Farmyard fun and countryside pursuits are coming to south London this weekend for the annual Lambeth Country Show. Join the crowds flocking to Brockwell Park for two days of live music, sheep-shearing, craft stalls, local cider, owl displays, a mini onsite farm and the puntastic vegetable carving competition. Celery Cor-bean, anyone?

2. Murray Mount may have plenty of Pimm’s and lush lawns, but it definitely can’t supply sand and a beachside bar. Grab a deckchair on the Roundhouse’s urban beach as they open it up free for the last two days of Wimbledon, so you can see all the championship points on their big seaside screen. 

3. Get involved in a day-long programme of free yoga, massage and boxing sessions being put on by osteopathy clinic Core Clapton on Northwold Rd as it celebrates its re-launch this Saturday.

 

Newest | Oldest