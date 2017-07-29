The weekend briefing: everything you need to know

1. London's newest museum is finally open. The Postal Museum in Phoenix Place charts 500 years of the pioneering British postal service. It's got original Penny Black stamps, pneumatic tubes and a nifty five-wheeled post bike. It's main attraction, the secret underground Mail Rail, doesn't open for rides until September but you can head along this weekend for a spine-tingling, super-geeky journey into the capital's postal history. Entry £11 to £16.

2. Camden Town Brewery is throwing a big shindig for the opening of its new Enfield brewery today. There'll be tours, tastings, workshops, music, food, a bouncy castle and, of course, loads of beer. Head along for free from noon.

3. Get into the ‘Easy Rider’ spirit at Revolution Film Festival - an independent moto film extravaganza featuring a series of motorcycle feature films and shorts screened across three bike-related venues in east London. Don't miss the '12 O'Clock Boys' at Bolt London on Saturday or 'The Greasy Hands Preachers' at the Brew House on Sunday. Head to their website for a full list of films and prices.