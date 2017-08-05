The weekend briefing: everything you need to know

1. Visions Festival, the one-day extravaganza spread across eight London venues with bags of underground bite, is back today. Head along from noon to discover some of the city’s best new bands (Goat Girl, Puma Blue and Cosmo Pyke are among our top picks), lose your voice at Punk Rock Karaoke and even see a 'Twin Peaks'-themed dog show. Tickets are still available from £33.45.

2. Get through your Sunday hangover with a cup of free coffee. East Village’s Hand Café will be giving away morning caffeine hits (complete with sport-inspired latte art) to celebrate the IAAF World Championships. There’s only 100 up for grabs, so you’ll need to sprint to grab one.

3. London’s diverse podcast festival ShoutOut Live, is coming to Bedford Way today with live, feather-ruffling commentary from the hosts behind ‘Another Round’, ‘Melanin Millenials’ and book podcast ‘Mostly Lit’. Tickets to hear the talks and live podcasts range from free to £34.99.