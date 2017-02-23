The Weeknd, Skepta and Chance The Rapper are headlining Wireless 2017

The Weeknd, Skepta, Nas and Chance The Rapper will be headlining Wireless Festival this year in an epic grime and hip hop lineup that's set to turn Finsbury Park into a three-day moshpit from July 7 to July 9.

Wireless has now well and truly shrugged off the recent tendency to book EDM mega DJs – whose sets didn't usually sit well with the cool London crowd – to fully embrace grime, R&B and hip hop acts. And it's worth getting there early because the bill is stacked with homegrown talent: grime godfather Wiley, drill group Section Boyz, grime darling Dave and brilliant Clapton rapper Stefflon Don are all down to play across the weekend. They will be joined by woozy R&B singer Bryson Tiller, Atlanta rapper Young Thug, dancehall superstar Sean Paul and teenage bubblegum trap star Lil Yachty.

And just imagine the reaction on Saturday when Rae Sremmurd play their global hit 'Black Beatles' – the song that soundtracked months of Mannequin Challenges – will the crowd freeze in action for the biggest viral video yet?

