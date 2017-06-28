The world’s fastest city-centre zip line is coming to London this summer

Adrenaline junkies look lively; you can have a carpe diem moment by hurtling down a giant zip wire straight through central London.

If you think the tube looks scary at rush hour, you’re yet to feel the wind blowing through your hair as you hurtle down Zip World London’s 225-metre descent.

Anyone can book tickets for the daredevil dive through the city, which promises to be the ‘world’s biggest, fastest zip line’. After jumping from a 35 metre-high tower in Archbishop’s Park, you’ll reach speeds close to 50mph.

Thrill-seekers will also get a bird’s eye view of the London Eye, the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben and the Shard. The ride is part of a 40 minute-long experience, which also includes a safety briefing and kit up – essential if you want to avoid any Boris Johnson-style moments.

The zip line at Archbishop’s Park, Lambeth, SE1 7LF, officially opens on July 6 for 12 weeks. Tickets start from £22.50 for a standard adult ticket (over 16 years old) and are available to book now. For up to 33 per cent off, see Time Out’s offer here.