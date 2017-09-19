The world’s first travelling recycling plant is coming to London

This weekend Somerset House will be graced by ‘Trashpresso’, the world’s first ‘mobile, off-grid recycling plant’. The solar-powered machine will eat your literal rubbish and pass out a tile in front of your eyes. Now that’s progress.

Design Frontiers is a free, group exhibition running until September 24 at the London Design Festival, where the renewable beast can be found. The event will be showcasing work from thirty of the leading designers in the world.

The makers, Pentatonic, hope that ‘Trashpresso’ could bring ‘industrial grade recycling to isolated communities’ one day. If you’re thinking of heading down, be sure to bring your own trash for the thing to eat, which will, in turn, be made into tiles that will one day form part of a roof. Safe as houses.

