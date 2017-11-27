There are 250 free fish tacos up for grabs at Corazon in Soho

Homely taqueria Corazon is celebrating its first birthday this Friday (December 1), and it’s marking the joyous occasion by giving out free baja fish tacos. Available on a strictly first come, first served basis from noon-4pm, the best thing about this excellent news is that these tacos are BIG. Corazon doesn’t deal in measly thimble-sized tacos, oh no. When we tried its signature baja fish it was piled high with two kinds of cabbage, a lovely piquant mayo and a beautiful fat slab of beer-battered fish. Cancel your lunch plans.

Corazon is giving out 250 free tacos from noon-4pm on Fri Dec 1 at 29 Poland St, W1F 8QR.

