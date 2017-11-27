  • Blog
There are 250 free fish tacos up for grabs at Corazon in Soho

By Kitty Drake Posted: Monday November 27 2017, 2:28pm

Homely taqueria Corazon is celebrating its first birthday this Friday (December 1), and it’s marking the joyous occasion by giving out free baja fish tacos. Available on a strictly first come, first served basis from noon-4pm, the best thing about this excellent news is that these tacos are BIG. Corazon doesn’t deal in measly thimble-sized tacos, oh no. When we tried its signature baja fish it was piled high with two kinds of cabbage, a lovely piquant mayo and a beautiful fat slab of beer-battered fish. Cancel your lunch plans.

Corazon is giving out 250 free tacos from noon-4pm on Fri Dec 1 at 29 Poland St, W1F 8QR.

Love tacos? Check out our round-up of the best in this city.

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

