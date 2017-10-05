There are loads of Fun Palaces popping up all over London this weekend

Despite sounding Like a regal version of the ’90s kids show, the Fun Palaces popping up all over the UK this weekend have nothing to do with either Pat Sharp or Prince Charles. Hundreds of museums, libraries, National Trust properties, small arts spaces, village halls and theatres are taking part, hosting two days of community-led cultural events to show off local talent. There are over 30 palaces appearing in London, each offering loads of free activities for all the family. At the National Maritime Museum you can meet mermaids, watch a ‘Star Wars’ parody, listen to a nautical-themed choral performance and create a giant rainbow kite. Over at the Museum of London, there’s a Festival of Radical Fun on Saturday, celebrating Londoners’ DIY spirit. Meanwhile in Camden, loads of local places are joining together for idiot Olympics, giant board games, and plenty of tea and cake. Not a mullet in sight, just a whole lotta fun.

Find out more at www.funpalaces.co.uk.