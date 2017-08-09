There is a musical about the Cereal Killer Cafe coming to London, seriously

The world may well be plunging towards nuclear war, and now here’s another, smaller step towards the End Times with the announcement that there’s a new musical being made about Hoxton’s controversial Cereal Killer Cafe.

‘Spilt Milk’, by Jacob Dorrell, Tom Ling, Adam Dickinson and Jennifer Hague concerns the hipsteriffic all-day breakfasting hole’s clashes with an east London community concerned that it was one novelty eatery too far in the the rapidly-gentrifying neighbourhood. An indie-rock soundtrack is also promised.

Just as the cafe has proven controversial, so too the musical that it’s spawned has accumulated reams of attention since it came to general attention today, much of it sceptical. However, it is worth noting that London’s gentrification wars aren’t a horrible subject for a piece of theatre and ‘Spilt Milk’ certainly doesn’t promise to be uncritical of the cafe.

It’s also very much worth noting that it’s not a big West End run or anything, but a single work-in-progress Friday morning performance at The Other Palace.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £7.50 (so probably cheaper than breakfast at Cereal Killer).