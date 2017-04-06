There's a Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna night in east London this weekend

Go out and stay out all night. Here's your essential party schedule for this weekend...

Since starting as a one-off party in April 2007 I Love Acid’s been consistently putting on celebrations of rave culture around the world. It’s marking hitting double digits with the likes of Ceephax Acid Crew and Haçienda’s Jon Dasilva. Corsica Studios. Fri Apr 7.

Iconic DJ The Black Madonna kicks off her three-month residency at XOYO on Friday. Future nights will see her joined by Gilles Peterson and Heidi, but she’s starting with a solo set chronicling the evolution of synthesizer music. Someone raise a flag, the queen’s in London. XOYO. Fri Apr 7.

Electronic music pioneer Jon Hopkins is playing a DJ set at Fabric for the first time ever this weekend. He’ll be joined by Demdike Stare mashing jungle and techno together in Room Two. Fabric. Fri Apr 7.

A night of two halves. London Is Burning starts with a vogue workshop from 6.30pm to 8pm, then you’ll be able to let loose on the dancefloor at a mini ball and club night soundtracked by everything from house to dancehall. It’s headed up by D’relle Khan, the Overall European Father of the Vogue House of Khan, and Vogue for London. Vogue Fabrics. Sat Apr 8.

Catch techno authority Luciano before he heads to Ibiza for his residency at Hï Ibiza (the new venue taking over clubbing institution Space). Plus, most excellent, roaming partymakers Into The Woods will be on duty in Room Two. Printworks. Sat Apr 8.

Have a flawless night at this hiphop, R&B and trap party dedicated to a trio of music’s finest performers. Pour it up, pour it up. The Macbeth. Sat Apr 8.

Celebrate the sixth birthday of radio station NTS with a feast of trap, techno, dub, grime and electro at this party soundtracked by some of the station’s favourite DJs. Topping the bill AG & Friends andVenus X. Corsica Studios. Sat Apr 8.

Describing itself as London’s ‘most jokes gay party’, there’s drag, inflatable unicorns, circus, cheap drinks, celeb tantrums and glitter promised at the launch of U OK Hun? Plus, it has an A* name. Bethnal Green Working Men's Club. Sat Apr 8.

