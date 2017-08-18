There’s a boat showing classic movies on the Thames this September

This September sees the return of Time Out’s Movies on the River – a boat showing much-loved movies, including ‘Clueless’ and ‘Grease’ after dark on the top deck of a Thames river boat.

After a sold-out run in June and July, this unique pop-up screen – London’s first ever cinema on the river – will be showing movies including ‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘Jaws’, ‘Notting Hill’ and ‘Clueless’.

Each evening will begin at Tower Pier near the Tower of London, where film-goers will board a cruise boat for a short trip through the centre of the city. The boat will then dock in the shadow of Big Ben and the London Eye to show the night’s film on a big screen on the open deck. (Blankets are included in case it’s chilly!) A bar fully stocked with drinks and snacks will remain open all evening.

Movies on the River will end with a goodbye-to-the-summer screening of the 2017 hit ‘La La Land’ on Saturday September 30.

Time Out's Movies on the River with City Cruises runs from Tuesday September 19 to Saturday September 30.