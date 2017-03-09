  • Blog
  • Drinking
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

There’s a champagne festival in west London this weekend

By Laura Richards Posted: Thursday March 9 2017, 2:54pm

There’s a champagne festival in west London this weekend

Get ready to pop your cork this weekend. Notting Hill is putting on an event that fully lives up to the area’s affluent reputation. Notting Hill Champagne Festival is a two-day event (Friday and Saturday) that celebrates everything fizzy – well, as long as it’s from the fancy French wine region.

The bad news is: tickets have sold out for the eight-hour session on Saturday. The good news is: Friday tickets to the luxe do at Porchester Hall are still available at £20 a pop. The event promises ‘overflowing bottles of champagne’ and more than 5,000 oysters if you’re in the mood to go all-out classy. Each ticket holder will receive a complimentary glass of bubbly and will then be free to shop around a range of plonks, champagne cocktails and even more seafood all under one roof. How very west London.

Find out more about Notting Hill Champagne Festival and buy tickets at www.kweekweek.com/bellmonte/notting-hill-champagne-festival.

Feeling fancy? Raise a glass to London's best champagne bars.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Laura Richards 86 Posts

Laura is digital content editor for Food & Drink at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest