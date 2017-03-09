There’s a champagne festival in west London this weekend

Get ready to pop your cork this weekend. Notting Hill is putting on an event that fully lives up to the area’s affluent reputation. Notting Hill Champagne Festival is a two-day event (Friday and Saturday) that celebrates everything fizzy – well, as long as it’s from the fancy French wine region.

The bad news is: tickets have sold out for the eight-hour session on Saturday. The good news is: Friday tickets to the luxe do at Porchester Hall are still available at £20 a pop. The event promises ‘overflowing bottles of champagne’ and more than 5,000 oysters if you’re in the mood to go all-out classy. Each ticket holder will receive a complimentary glass of bubbly and will then be free to shop around a range of plonks, champagne cocktails and even more seafood all under one roof. How very west London.

Find out more about Notting Hill Champagne Festival and buy tickets at www.kweekweek.com/bellmonte/notting-hill-champagne-festival.

