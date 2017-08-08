There’s a ‘clothing-optional’ performance of ‘Hair’ happening in London

If you know one thing about the iconic hippie musical ‘Hair’, it’s that it involves nudity. Lots of nudity. (Well actually it’s mostly at the end of the first half but still: nudity).

Anyhoo, in an experiment that could go either way, there will be a special ‘clothing-optional’ performance of a new ‘Hair’ production coming to the Waterloo Vaults.

In the ’60s spirit of the musical, it’s not intended pervily but as a joyous ‘safe space’, with phones and cameras banned and a warning that ‘staff reserve the right to restrict access to anyone without suitable self-control’.

So take your pants off and let the sunshine in for a night of thrills that begins at 9pm when the bar opens, with a late performance of the show at 10pm, and then ‘music and atmosphere’ until 2am.

It’s not until Saturday November 11 but news of the performance is already causing quite the stir and you’d be well advised to book early.

Tickets are £32, with more information available here.

If you’d like to watch ‘Hair’ while fully clothed, it runs at the Vaults Oct 4-Dec 3.