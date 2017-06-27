There’s a crowdfunding campaign to make the Camden Highline a reality

Remember when we told you about the plans for the Camden Highline, aka London’s (latest) answer to the New York High Line? Well, it looks like it could finally be happening.

Initially proposed earlier this year, the plan is to convert a stretch of disused railway line into a public park and garden walk linking Camden Town and King’s Cross.

Local residents, businesses, community groups and politicians are now eager to get the ball rolling on this project and Camden Town Unlimited has just launched a crowdfunding campaign to make it a reality. The funds raised will help to pay for a feasibility study into the proposals, alongside events and workshops to guide the project’s aims and ambitions.

It has been working with Network Rail since early 2016, looking into the technical feasibility around using the infrastructure, and now it’s ready to take the first steps toward actually constructing the Highline.

The Highline would run for nearly a kilometre, linking Camden Market and King’s Cross with a ten-minute walk through an elevated park.

The crowdfunding campaign will run for around 100 days, or when the target of £40,000 is reached – whichever comes first. The campaign has already raised more than half its goal, so it looks like Londoners are pretty keen to make this happen.

If you’d like to see this leafy city development come to fruition, you can donate via Spacehive here.

